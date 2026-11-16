Spanish energy company Repsol sues Iberdrola, Naturgy and Endesa for 120 million over 2025 power blackout

Spanish energy company Repsol has taken Iberdrola, Naturgy-Fenosa and Endesa to court over last year's power cut. On 28 April 2025, when the ... entire national grid went down, the refineries of the company in Galicia, that of its Bilbao-based subsidiary, Petronor, and those in Tarragona and Puertollano were forced to switch to emergency mode. This operated at a drastically reduced capacity, causing significant losses and damage to equipment.

That is why, last month, Repsol took legal action against the companies with which it had electricity supply contracts, claiming damages of 120 million. In the case of its Galician facilities, the supplier was Naturgy-Fenosa; at the Petronor refinery, it was Iberdrola; and at the refineries in Tarragona and Puertollano, it was Endesa. After unsuccessfully attempting to reach a settlement through the regulated dispute resolution mechanism (MASC) before taking the matter to court, the oil company has taken this step.

Repsol has also named energy operator Red Eléctrica as a jointly liable party in its legal proceedings. The oil company's CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, said in February that they had been considering legal action to claim compensation for the damage caused by the power cut.

Around 100 cases handled by the CNMC

This compensation process was initiated by all those affected in Spain exactly one year after the blackout. Indeed, many, mainly insurance companies, took legal action before the first anniversary of the system's "total blackout" to prevent their rights to claim from lapsing.

All eyes were on the report on responsibilities the CNMC (competition regulator) issued. More than 100 case files were made public in June, contributing to the narrative of a multifactorial cause with responsibility shared between the system operator (Red Eléctrica) and the electricity generation companies.

Industry sources pointed out even then that the process of determining liability was heading towards an escalation of legal proceedings that could take more than two years to be resolved.

This cascade of appeals and claims has Repsol's move as one of its most high-profile examples. However, even before the summer, many insurers had lodged claims against the public grid operator, Red Eléctrica.

Precedent at Petronor

This is not the first time that Repsol has brought a legal claim of this kind against Iberdrola. In the case involving the oil company's Basque subsidiary, Petronor, there was previously a lawsuit that resulted in a ruling against Iberdrola, which was ordered to pay 17.88 million in compensation to the owner of the Muskiz refinery.

It was caused by a short circuit at the Ortuella substation, which left the plant without power for 12 minutes. The power cut triggered emergency mode and brought the plant to a complete standstill, causing many fuel pellets to solidify and damaging equipment and valves.

This happened in 2016 and, two years later, the Bilbao court of first instance ordered Iberdrola to pay the 17.8 million. Subsequently, in 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling.

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