Murder with malice aforethought and cruelty. That is how the Vizcaya Public Prosecutor’s Office has classified the fatal stoning of a 36-year-old ... homeless man named René in a car park beside the ruins of the former Sefanitro site in Barakaldo's Lutxana neighbourhood roughly 18 months ago.

The attack occurred at 7.30am on Sunday 18 May 2025 on Calle Euskaldun Berria, adjacent to a rough-sleeping settlement that had prompted neighbourhood complaints over growing security concerns alongside modern apartment blocks built more than a decade earlier.

According to the provisional indictment to which this newspaper has had access, the defendant - Fabiel, a 25-year-old Honduran national who was 23 at the time - approached a parked Chevrolet Cruze with the victim inside. After a brief exchange, he began kicking the car's bodywork for reasons that remain unclear before picking up a stone and hurling it through a window. Frightened, René got out of the vehicle and fled.

The prosecutor states that Fabiel pursued him with the intention of "causing his death" and, from a distance of five metres, threw a heavy rock measuring 15 by 20 centimetres with great force, striking the victim on the head and knocking him to the ground. Knowing the man was alive and defenceless, the alleged assailant picked up the boulder again, struck him on the head while kicking his body, stepped back and resumed the assault.

Struck approximately ten times

Relying on eyewitness testimony and the post-mortem report, the Public Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the accused struck the victim’s head with the rock approximately ten times. Crucially, René was still alive when the attacker left the scene - a key factor supporting the aggravating circumstance of cruelty, as the defendant allegedly continued battering the skull of an incapacitated victim "with the intention of causing him the greatest possible suffering, which increased his distress in a completely gratuitous and unnecessary manner".

A neighbour filmed the attack on video and alerted emergency services. René died moments later from "secondary traumatic cerebral haemorrhage and multiple head injuries", according to the forensic summary.

Psychopathic traits and prior killing

Psychiatric evaluations diagnosed Fabiel with an "antisocial personality disorder, with marked psychopathic traits", concluding that his "cognitive and volitional faculties were impaired" at the time of the killing. Consequently, prosecutors recognise a mitigating factor of mental abnormality or disturbance, which could reduce his sentence upon conviction.

While murder carries a statutory sentence of 15 to 25 years under the Spanish Penal Code, prosecutors are seeking 22 years due to the aggravating factor of cruelty. In civil damages, the indictment demands €200,000 for each of the victim’s two children - one of whom is a minor - and €100,000 for their mother.

Legally, Fabiel’s criminal record does not trigger recidivism in this trial despite an earlier fatal assault. In July 2022, he was convicted of manslaughter following a fight near the football pitch in Barakaldo’s Serralta Park - linking the Cruces, Lutxana and Llano neighbourhoods - where a man with a history of drug addiction was found unconscious with severe head injuries and internal bleeding, dying hours later at Cruces Hospital.

After turning himself in with a lawyer, Fabiel served three years in custody as courts accepted he had not intended to kill. He also accumulated a lengthy arrest record for vehicle theft, petrol theft and domestic violence, including two arrests in the week preceding René's death. Apprehended on a vacant lot frequented by rough sleepers, he has been held in pre-trial detention without bail since 20 May 2025 ahead of a jury trial.