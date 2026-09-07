Princess Leonor begins Political Science studies in Madrid

Princess Leonor began her Political Science studies at Carlos III University in Madrid on Monday.

Shortly before 9am, she arrived at the Adolfo Posada building ... on the university's Getafe campus, where she was met by rector Ángel Arias, Vice-Rector for Student Affairs Pilar Otero and Antonio Descalzo, dean of the Faculty of Social and Legal Sciences.

Asked by journalists how she felt about starting classes, she gave a brief reply: "Really keen." She also told university officials that she was excited and looking forward to meeting her fellow students.

For her first day, she chose a simple outfit of dark blue wide-leg jeans, a white short-sleeved shirt and white trainers. She was also carrying a large black handbag and had her hair tied back in a fishtail plait.

(Gabriel Luengas)

It wasn't an outfit designed for an official reception, but for going to class, offering a markedly different image from the one she usually presents at official events.

Following her own path

Her choice of university sets her on a different academic path from her father. Felipe VI studied Law at the Autonomous University of Madrid between 1988 and 1993 as part of a programme that also included economics and was adapted to his status at the time as Prince of Asturias.

Leonor, by contrast, chose Political Science at Carlos III University, a decision she made and the king and queen approved. Both have attended Spanish public universities, though their academic paths have differed.

(Gabriel Luengas)

Leonor gained admission through the Early Admission procedure, a fast-track route available, among other cases, to students who have completed the International Baccalaureate at schools abroad. She completed the programme at UWC Atlantic College in Wales and was therefore not required to sit the EBAU, Spain's standard university entrance examination.

Her application was approved by the UC3M Evaluation Committee, which assessed her previous studies and academic results. Once admitted, she will follow the same curriculum as her fellow students, with the same teachers and without a separate academic pathway because of her status as Princess of Asturias. About 40 students will take the degree alongside her.

The four-year degree combines political science with constitutional and administrative law, history and political theory, sociology and humanities. It also covers Spanish, European and international politics and public administration, alongside a range of optional subjects.

The first term began on Monday 7 September and will run until 11 December. Classes will take place approximately from 9am to 2pm, with seminars on Thursdays. On the first day, the university introduces students to the degree, its structure and how it operates before classes begin normally.

A change of scene

Leonor's presence on campus is accompanied by security measures linked to her status, but these do not affect her academic activities or the running of the degree. The university already had rules prohibiting mobile phone use during classes unless authorised by the teacher, although phones are permitted in common areas.

For Leonor, joining Carlos III University also marks the end of three years of military training at the General Military Academy, the Naval Military Academy and the General Air and Space Academy.

Until July, her training took place among uniforms, military instruction and the three branches of the armed forces. Now the setting has changed, from uniforms to classrooms and from military instruction to Political Science classes.