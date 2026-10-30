Turkish mob boss shot dead inside Tarragona hospital two weeks after surviving Salou hit

A Turkish mafia boss has been shot dead in a Spanish hospital in front of his girlfriend two weeks after surviving a drive-by assassination ... attempt.

He had been the victim of a shooting that took place two weeks ago in Salou (Tarragona), which the Catalan police linked to drug trafficking and had been in hospital ever since.

The victim was shot several times and the hospital’s medical staff were unable to save his life. The case is subject to a court-imposed gag order.

The regional police have confirmed that at 3.15am on Thursday, they received a report of “an incident at a hospital in Tarragona in which a person had been shot”. Several patrols were dispatched to the hospital, where they located a man who was already in one of the wards recovering from a previous shooting.

The criminal investigation division (DIC) of the regional police force has taken charge of the investigation, while the regional emergency services have deployed a psychological support team to assist the healthcare professionals at the centre.

The man was injured on the evening of the 16 October in Salou and was transferred to the hospital in Tarragona that same day. He was admitted to the ICU in the semi-critical care unit until Tuesday, when it was decided to move him to the fifth ward following his recovery from the gunshot wounds he had sustained, according to local media reports. The victim was in a single room, accompanied by a relative.

Previous shooting

The victim was injured in the shooting in Salou while walking through the town on the Costa Dorada; he was shot twice in the legs from a car travelling along a street near the C-31 road leading out of Salou towards Tarragona.

The regional minister for the interior, Núria Parlon, linked that first shooting to drug trafficking in subsequent comments to the Diari de Tarragona news outlet. Although the investigation is subject to a gag order, the minister explained a week ago that initial findings point to possible offences against public health.

In fact, Parlon has linked the recent surge in incidents involving firearms in Catalonia to the proliferation of organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking. This is particularly due to the production and trafficking of cannabis in Catalonia, which is then distributed across the rest of Europe.

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