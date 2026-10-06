Police search for missing 12-year-old autistic boy in Granollers following severe storms

M. González 06/10/2026 Actualizado a las 10:28h.

The Mossos d'Esquadra and Catalonia's regional fire service (Bombers de la Generalitat) are maintaining an active search operation for Rami, a 12-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Granollers, Barcelona province, in the early hours of Sunday 4 October.

Catalan police have appealed for public assistance to locate the youngster, whose disappearance coincided with severe storms and torrential downpours across the region.

Investigators believe the child left his home during the night after being frightened by thunder, lightning, and the intensity of the storm. His family has not had contact with him since. Search and rescue teams have widened their search perimeter, though localised flooding and severe transport disruptions have complicated ground operations.

Description and public appeal

The Mossos d'Esquadra have released a description to assist the public in identifying the missing child. Rami is 1.73 metres tall, with dark skin, a stocky build, and short, curly hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a turquoise T-shirt and orange sports shorts.

Police cautioned that the child may appear disorientated and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the 112 emergency services immediately. While Granollers was among the municipalities hardest hit by recent rainstorms, police clarified that Rami's disappearance is not believed to be directly caused by floodwaters, despite coinciding with the severe weather. President of the Generalitat Salvador Illa described the incident as a tragic personal situation unfolding alongside the storm emergency.

Parallel search in Pineda de Mar and storm casualties

The search in Granollers runs parallel to another emergency operation in Pineda de Mar, north of Barcelona, where emergency crews are searching for a young man who fell into a swollen ravine and was swept out to sea, according to two independent eye-witness accounts.

The severe weather system across Catalonia has claimed two lives, with fatalities reported in Tordera and Montornès del Vallès. Flash flooding caused extensive infrastructure damage and widespread transport disruptions across Barcelona province. Catalan authorities confirmed that while the initial critical phase of the general emergency in Granollers has concluded, search efforts for the missing individuals remain fully active.