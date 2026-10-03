Woman, 102, dies in flash foods in Albacete town as 90 are rescued

Damaged cars after the flooding in Madrigueras.

Natalia Penza 03/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:47h.

A woman has died and 90 people have had to be rescued following flash floods in a town in Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha.

The 102-year-old was found lifeless inside her home in Madrigueras on Friday evening.

Floodwater inside the property is said to have reached a height of a metre.

Footage and photos published by police showed the carnage caused by the freak weather, with cars piled up on top of each other in the centre of the town as they were battered by a fast-moving river of water.

Guardia Civil officers in Albacete said on X: “The intense rainfall has caused flooding on urban and interurban roads. The large volume of water has inundated streets and swept away vehicles.”

(AFP)

The police force added in a warning to locals and visitors: “Avoid unnecessary travel and do not cross flooded areas.”

Residents looked on helpless from upper-floor balconies as streets were turned into rivers and cars carried away in the floodwater.

One man was filmed trying to take refuge behind his vehicle as it was caught in a violent rush of water caused by torrential rain.

The scenes were reminiscent of the horror memories of the Valencia dana two years ago that claimed the lives of 232 people including expat British pensioners Don and Terri Turner.

The 90 rescues were mainly evacuations of people who were trapped in their homes.

Reports started surfacing on social media five people had been reported missing before confirmation the flooding had claimed the life of the elderly woman.

The problems began around 6pm on Friday. Regional government officials had sounded weather warnings but the scale of the flash flooding took everyone by surprise.

Heavy rain and storms also affected parts of the Costa Blanca last night where orange and yellow alerts were in place.