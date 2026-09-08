Spanish police dismantle 'Dubai Bank' money-laundering network with 21 arrests

The National Police have dismantled a large-scale money-laundering network linked to the so-called 'Dubai Bank', arresting 21 people in several countries and ... locating assets worth 20 million euros. Fourteen of the arrests were made in Spain.

The operation targeted people regarded as leading figures in the international cocaine trade and was coordinated by the Special Anti-Drugs Prosecutor's Office of Spain's National High Court.

It began after the interception of the vessel Nehir in 2021, when police seized 1,835 kilograms of cocaine. The organisation later sank the vessel off the coast of Gijón to hide a further consignment of 1.65 tonnes.

The operation was carried out by the National Police's UDEF (its financial crime unit) and Udyco (its organised crime and drugs unit), with specialists from police forces in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States and the UK, including Police Scotland. It formed part of Europol's Operational Task Force (OTF) TOKEN.

In addition to the 21 arrests, 19 international arrest warrants have been issued, seven of which have already been executed. Investigators have established links between the 'Dubai Bank' network and four prominent suspected drug traffickers.

One of those identified is a Spaniard known by the nickname 'El Tigre' (The Tiger), who remains wanted by police.