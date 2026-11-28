From receiving a 53-million-euro public bailout to making its entire workforce redundant. Plus Ultra plans to lay off all 659 employees, while fundamental ... questions about the airline's financial position remain unanswered.

On Thursday, the USO aviation workers' union accused the airline's management of rushing to wind up the company and demanded that the collective redundancy process (ERE) start again from scratch because of serious shortcomings in the documentation submitted.

According to the union, the airline itself acknowledged that the financial information supplied to employee representatives lacked clarity during a meeting held on 26 November as part of the consultation period. The labour directorate general of the region of Madrid has already instructed Plus Ultra to provide the missing documentation.

"The impression we came away with from this meeting is that there is far too much haste to wind up the company and get rid of its employees, without first clarifying extremely important financial matters," USO aviation workers' union representatives said.

The union believes the information gaps are too serious to allow the process to continue and is demanding that the collective redundancy procedure return to square one.

In its view, it is impossible to assess the proposed redundancies without sufficient and reliable information about the company's accounts and the financial grounds management has put forward to justify the job cuts.

USO has raised the need to restart the procedure with the labour authorities and has asked them to refer the shortcomings identified to the labour inspectorate.

On the verge of closure

The suspension of all Plus Ultra flights, announced on Monday, 23 November, has accelerated events.

The company has moved from initially proposing between 210 and 270 redundancies to extending the collective redundancy plan to its entire workforce, comprising 120 pilots, 309 cabin crew members and 230 ground staff.

The potential closure of the airline also puts at risk the recovery of the 53 million euros that the Sepi (state industrial holdings company) provided to Plus Ultra during the pandemic.

In light of this situation, USO has rejected management's attempt to move towards terminating all employment contracts while significant doubts remain about the company's financial position.

"We will not accept inadequate documentation, nor will we allow the urgency to close the company to override workers' legal protections. Before we can take a position on the proposed redundancies, we demand transparency, explanations and all the information we need," the union concluded.

In a statement issued on Friday, UGT reminded the parties that negotiations over Plus Ultra's collective redundancy plan "remain open". At the next meeting, which will be the third, both sides will attempt to reach an agreement "that will help find a solution to the current situation", as the future of every employee at the airline "is at stake".

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