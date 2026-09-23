Barcelona province nursing home resident dies in fire that injures 78 people

One person died following a fire at a nursing home in the town of l’Ametlla del Vallès, Barcelona province, on Tuesday evening. The fire ... left 78 people injured, 13 of whom required hospitalisation, albeit for minor injuries.

At 10.33pm on Tuesday, the emergency services received several calls reporting a fire on the first floor of the nursing home. The blaze had spread to the ground floor and three storeys above.

A total of 80 people live at the home and six staff members work there.

Several teams of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze both from the outside and the inside. They declared the fire extinguished at around 11pm.

Source: first floor

As a precautionary measure, the emergency services partially evacuated the first and second floors and confined a total of 42 residents: eight on the first floor, 12 on the second and 22 on the third.

They believe the fire started on the first floor, where they found the body of one man in one of the rooms.

Once they had put out the fire, the firefighters worked to extinguish the remaining hotspots, began ventilating the building, checked the rooms and all the floors of the building and proceeded to identify the residents by floor and room.

Following the inspection, they determined that the first and second floors were uninhabitable, while the third floor, despite having been affected by smoke, remained habitable.

In the meantime, the nursing home staff organised the relocation of residents to the habitable floors.

Access the broad Spain national news archive