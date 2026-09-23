Girona hotel gas explosion leaves one person in critical condition

A 47-year-old man is in a critical condition in Barcelona's Vall d'Hebron hospital after a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel ... in Girona province early on Wednesday morning.

The explosion happened at around 2.18am. Up to nine ground crews from the fire service attended the scene. The gas tank that caused the incident was located outside the hotel.

Besides the 47-year-old man, another man, 74, is in the Trueta hospital in Girona with minor injuries.

Firefighters during the firefiighting operation. (@bomberscat)

Rescued dog

The fire brigade carried out a search of the property to ensure that there was nobody inside. They only found one dog, which was rescued safe and sound.

They extinguished the fire, which had damaged several rooms in the hotel, and ventilated the ground floor area, where a pocket of gas had built up.

At around 3am, the fire brigade carried out an inspection of the building's structure with the support of the service's drone unit.

Only one fire crew remains at the scene, hosing down the area, while technicians from the gas company are working to ensure the safety of the installation.

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