The preliminary CPI figures for November have revealed one of the most eagerly awaited pieces of news as the year draws to a close: how ... much Spanish pensions will rise in January. The answer is by 3.5%, the third-largest increase in the last decade.

This will amount to an average of around 48 euros more per month, according to a statement from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

What is know, for the first time more than a month in advance, is by how much the lowest pensions in the system will rise. Until now, cabinet has guarded this piece of information for the last meeting of the year, at which the royal decree setting out the increase is approved.

However, the government has decided to take credit for this and, with less than 48 hours to go before the general election, announced that minimum and non-contributory pensions will rise by between 8.8% and 14.2%, depending on the type of pension. In other words, by up to four times as much. The minimum living income will increase by 14.1%.

As well as bringing forward the increase in non-contributory and minimum pensions, Sunday's elections have also changed the certainty with which cabinet communicates the announcement. Minister Elma Saiz's department has been more categorical about the increase than in previous years and has not hesitated to state that "pensions will rise by 3.5% in 2027", whereas last year it used expressions such as "around" and "approximately", as the increase is pending confirmation of the official November CPI figure, due to be released on 15 December.

This was because, since 2022, pensions have adjusted in line with the average inflation rate over the previous 12 months (from December to November). Saiz has, however, clarified that the figure is "pending final confirmation".

The government has also reaffirmed that the timetable for the royal decree's approval will also be brought forward this year and not wait until the final cabinet meeting, but rather "once the final CPI figure is known", on 15 December.

Christmas bonus

The 3.5% increase will amount to approximately an additional 774.5 euros per year for those receiving an average retirement pension, while the average pension under the scheme will rise by 676 euros per year.

This increase will benefit the nearly 9.6 million people, 4.82 million men and 4.76 million women, who receive 10.6 million contributory pensions, as well as the 722,400 pensioners covered by the state civil service pension scheme, who will also see their benefits increased by the same percentage.﻿

The increase in minimum pensions of between 8.8% and 14.2% will benefit 2.1 million people (68% of whom are women); the increase in non-contributory pensions will benefit 475,000 people (63% of whom are women); and the increase in the minimum living income will benefit 2.8 million people (1.1 million of whom are children and teenagers).

The average pension under the Social Security system stood at 1,379.1 euros in November, 4.7% higher than in the same month of the previous year. This average includes the amounts for the various types of pension (old-age, permanent disability, widow's, orphan's and survivors' pensions).

The average retirement pension, which more than two-thirds of all pensioners (6.5 million people) receive, stands at 1,580.6 euros per month, having risen by an average of 4.6% compared with last year. In addition, they will receive their bonus payment this month.

Track regional finance, business and economy news