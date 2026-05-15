PM Pedro Sánchez visits Vatican to meet with Pope Leo before his visit to Spain

Pedro Sánchez walking past Swiss Guards upon his arrival at the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis in 2024.

CPS 15/05/2026 a las 14:17h.

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is going to travel to the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo XIV, before the pontiff's visit to Spain, as government sources have confirmed.

The audience will take place on 27 May, days before the Pope's official visit to Spain between 6 and 12 June.

Pope Leo XIV will deliver a speech in Congreso during his visit to Spain, which will be filled with official events, as well as social and, of course, religious activities.

The lower house of Parliament, the Royal Palace, the Bernabéu stadium, Montserrat Abbey, the Sagrada Familia, a prison in Barcelona and migrant reception centres in the Canary Islands are among the places the Pope will visit during his trip.

The aim is to offer Leo XIV a broad perspective on Spain, the eighth foreign country he will have visited during his pontificate so far.

During his six-day stay in Spain, Leo XIV will speak 17 times within the 21 events (12 speeches, four greetings and five homilies) that make up a very busy programme that will allow him to share space with devotees and learn firsthand about the political and social situation of the country.