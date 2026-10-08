Over three quarters of Spaniards call for state intervention in housing market, CIS poll reveals

Pedro Marín Madrid 08/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:12h.

Some 76 per cent of Spaniards believe the state should intervene in the property market "as much as necessary" to guarantee access to housing, according to a landmark barometer published on Thursday by the Spanish Sociological Research Centre (Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas - CIS).

The survey, conducted between 22 and 30 June, is the first dedicated study on housing produced by the public polling institute in eight years. Its publication comes amid widespread social unrest following the death of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old Madrid resident evicted two weeks ago from the home she had inhabited for over seven decades.

Protests intensify as housing remains top national concern

Maricarmen’s eviction ignited a wave of public indignation reminiscent of Spain's 2011 15-M movement, culminating in an ongoing protest camp in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol square that has now been sustained for nearly a fortnight.

The barometer, overseen by CIS director José Félix Tezanos, shows that nine out of ten respondents favor building more social housing stock. However, a clear majority demands immediate, decisive government action to curb market pressures.

Key findings from the report highlight the extent of the crisis:

• Primary Concern: Housing remains the top concern for Spaniards, maintaining the number one position in CIS surveys for 22 consecutive months.

• Public Anxiety: Eight out of ten respondents report feeling "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of concern regarding the current state of the property market.

• Direct Impact: 40 per cent of citizens state they are personally experiencing the effects of the housing crisis first-hand.

The survey findings add further pressure on political leaders as public demonstrations continue to spread across major Spanish cities.