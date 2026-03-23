One in four Spanish petrol stations has not applied tax reduction as per government regulation

Lucía Palacios Madrid Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:27 Share

Most Spanish petrol stations have applied the IVA tax reduction from 21 to ten per cent, as approved by the government last Friday. Although prices have significantly fallen since Sunday, one in four stations has not complied with the tax reduction.

According to consumers' organisation Facua, some petrol stations have even increased the IVA. A total of 2,337 have allegedly not complied with the reduction and has, instead, increased prices.

On Monday, Facua stated that in 25.3 per cent of cases, the price reduction for the public was less than what would have been required by the tax cut. Furthermore, at 175 stations, the price remained frozen, which implies "a hidden increase that completely absorbed the tax reduction". At another 54 stations, the price was even higher than it had been before the measure was implemented.

The average price of diesel in mainland Spain stood at 1.802 euros per litre on Sunday. The average drop represented 16.1 cents less than the previous day's 1.963 euros. "However, if all petrol stations had passed on the IVA reduction without taking advantage of the occasion to apply new price increases, the average drop would have been 17.8 cents and the average price would have been 1.785 euros," Facua stated.

Click here to see the price of diesel and petrol in Malaga province today.