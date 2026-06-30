Number of Spanish victims in Venezuela earthquakes rises to 18 as 144 people remain missing

T. Nieva 30/06/2026 a las 10:37h.

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has raised the number of Spaniards killed in the earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week to 18.

The number of missing persons has also risen to 144, while rescue team have located 12 under the rubble, according to the latest figures.

Albares said that the foreign ministry will keep sending emergency aid to Venezuela. A technical aid team, alongside the emergency field hospital will depart on Wednesday "to care for the growing number of injured in Venezuela".

The minister stated that the Spanish government will support the Venezuelan people "for as long as necessary during these tragic times".

"They have our full solidarity, both now and when the time comes for reconstruction," Albares said.

President of Venezuela's National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez confirmed on Monday that at least 1,719 people have lost their lives and more than 5,000 have been injured as a result of the double earthquake of magnitude 7.5 and 7.2 that struck the central Venezuelan coast last Wednesday.