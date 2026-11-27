The number of young people under the age of 25 who are neither in education nor in employment ('Neet') is rising in Spain, following almost ... a decade of improvement, with the exception of the pandemic period when the downward trend was interrupted.

This is widening the gap with the European average. In the second quarter of the year, according to the latest data available from Eurostat, the Neet rate stood at 10.4%, a gap of 1.2% compared with the EU average, reflecting a deterioration compared with the same period the previous year, when the European and Spanish averages were both at 8.9%.

The Neet rate reached 19.4% in the first quarter of 2013, its highest level since records began, against the backdrop of the recent economic crisis which had sent the unemployment rate among under-25s soaring to nearly 57%. Since then, the figure has fallen by almost half.

However, Spain still ranks among the European countries with the highest rates. Despite this, it is worth noting that neighbouring countries, such as France (11.8%) and Luxembourg (10.8%), have much higher rates.

Similar is the situation when Neets under the age of 30 are included in the sample. In this case, the rate shot up to 11.8% in the second quarter, just 0.7% below the European average and also lower than in countries such as France (13.3%), Greece (12.6%) and Luxembourg (12.3%).

This contrasts with developments in the labour market, which is at an all-time high, with youth employment having been one of the biggest beneficiaries. The employment rate among under-25s has improved by 1.6% compared with 2025, reaching 32.2% in the third quarter of the year, while the unemployment rate has fallen by 2%, to 23.3%. This is mainly due to the rise in the number of economically inactive young people, which is causing the number of Neets to soar, in contrast to what usually happened in previous crises, when the increase was largely due to rising unemployment among this group.

A further 100,000 in the third quarter

In the third quarter of the year, there were 753,200 young people under the age of 25 who neither wanted to study nor work, 98,400 more than a year earlier, according to data from the labour force survey. This has caused the rate to soar to 15.2%, compared with the 13.5% recorded in 2025.

Furthermore, the temporary employment employers' organisation highlights that the number of young people stating they do not wish to work has risen from 275,400 to 383,800 in one year, an increase greater than the overall rise in the number of Neets in Spain.

Educational attainment remains one of the main factors determining young people's employment opportunities. Those with lower secondary education or below have an unemployment rate of 19.3%, compared with 11.8% for those who have completed upper secondary education or intermediate-level vocational training, and 14.7% for those with higher education qualifications.

The gap widens considerably among those between the ages of 25 and 29. In this age group, 34.3% of young people with only basic education are neither in employment nor in education or training, compared with 10.5% of those with higher education qualifications.

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