The nuclear safety council gives the go-ahead for the Almaraz power station to remain in operation until 2030

The Almaraz nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead by the nuclear safety council (CSN) to continue operating until 2030, as requested by ... its owners. The ball is now in the government’s court, and it must make a decision before the end of October.

Last autumn, the owners of the plant in Extremadura applied to extend the operating life of the Almaraz nuclear power station. Consequently, the CSN has had to draw up a report to confirm that, from a technical point of view, there were no issues preventing the plant from continuing to operate until 2030, the date until which the request to continue operating has been made.

With this positive report from the CNC, the ball is now in the court of the ministry for ecological transition, which must decide whether to render the closure timetable a dead letter and give the go-ahead for Almaraz to remain open until 2030. It is important to note that the government’s remit includes the development of national energy policy. Therefore, although the companies have been clamouring – in every possible way – for the nuclear power stations to remain open, the final decision rests with the government.

The decision will have to be taken at breakneck speed, even though it is merely a matter of aesthetics. Sources in the energy sector explain that Vice-President Sara Aagesen’s team is well aware of the situation at Almaraz and knows that the technical report is flawless, meaning that their decision has been under consideration for many months. Consequently, despite the tight deadlines and the fact that everything must be done before the end of October, their decision will have more symbolic value than anything else.

Given the type of power station – as there are twin plants in the US that are licensed to operate for up to 80 years; and having passed the preliminary assessments – given that Almaraz was initially intended to operate for longer – the government is aware that the reactors in Extremadura are 100 per cent fit to continue operating.