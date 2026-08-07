New-build property sales reverse five-month run of declines in sales

Transactions involving new-build homes have brought the decline in property sales to a halt after five consecutive months of falls. In June, transactions rose ... by 1.6 per cent compared with the same month in 2025, reaching a total of 59,288 sales. This is the highest figure for the sixth month of the year since 2007 according to figures released on Friday 7 August by Spain's national statistics institute (INE).

However, this slight improvement could be more of a respite than a reversal of the trend, due to factors external to the property market. In any case, industry experts suggest that the coming months will reveal whether this upturn marks the start of another golden age for property transactions, similar to that of 2025, or whether the market remains in a period of adjustment, with an increase in housing supply and prices tending towards stabilisation in the major markets.

Compared with last year, transactions involving new-build homes rose by 6.3 per cent to 12,766, while those involving second-hand homes grew more modestly, by 0.3 per cent, to 46,522 transactions.

93.8 per cent of homes sold in June were on the open market, while 6.2 per cent were social housing. Sales of private-sector homes totalled 55,609 transactions, 2.6 per cent more than in June 2025, while sales of social housing fell by 11.8 per cent to a total of 3,679 transactions.

The increase is also significant on a month-on-month basis. Compared with May, the figure rose by five per cent following increases in both transactions involving existing homes (+4.4 per cent) and sales of new homes (+7.4 per cent).

Less than at the end of 2025

The negative aspect of the figures for June is the cumulative total for the first six months. Compared with the end of 2025, house sales have fallen by 2.6 per cent. In this case, the declines are evident in both new-build and second-hand property transactions.

In absolute terms, Andalucía was the Spanish region with the highest number of property sales in June, with 12,111, followed by Catalonia (9,453), the Valencia (8,558) and Madrid (7,056). In total, eleven regions sold more homes last June and five sold fewer.

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