Police warn of WhatsApp scam using real accounts to trick contacts into sending money

The National Police have warned of a WhatsApp scam in which criminals gain access to genuine accounts and impersonate their owners to ask friends and ... family for money.

The fraudsters contact people in the account holder's circle and claim they urgently need financial help.

Typical excuses include having to buy a new mobile phone after losing or breaking their previous one, or needing to pay for a delivery due on collection.

How do they gain access?

The cybercriminals exploit a vulnerability in the iOS operating system, specifically versions earlier than 16.7.12. This means older iPhones running outdated versions of iOS are particularly vulnerable.

After sending the fraudulent messages, the attackers use the "delete for me" option from a linked device. This prevents the account holder from seeing the messages being sent, while they remain visible on the screens of their contacts.

The aim is to gain the trust of friends or relatives so they will transfer money or send funds to the criminal, believing they're helping someone they know.

The National Police have warned people about the risks of responding to unexpected requests for money and urged them to remain vigilant. "Just because it was sent to you, it doesn't mean that person actually wrote it," the force warned.