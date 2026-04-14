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Fire crews extinguished the house fire following the accident. Consorcio de Bomberos de Valencia
112 incident

National Police vehicle crashes into a house in Valencia, causing a fire

Firefighters had to intervene to rescue a woman with reduced mobility who was inside the house at the time of the accident

C. P. S.

Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:09

Firefighters from Valencia's fire service responded to a house fire in Alaquàs early on Saturday night. The fire was caused by a National Police vehicle crashing into the property at approximately 8:26pm. The crash occurred in Calle San Pascual, setting fire to the ground floor of the house.

After receiving the call, four fire crews from the Torrent and Paterna fire stations, along with a sergeant from Torrent and an officer from the regional fire consortium, were dispatched to the scene. They had to rescue a woman with reduced mobility from inside the house. She was on the first floor at the time of the crash.

The collision and subsequent fire both occurred on the ground floor of the house that was used as a garage, among other uses.

As smoke was spreading throughout the house, firefighters had to enter the property and rescue the woman, providing her with a breathing mask and temporarily evacuating her to the upper terrace, deemed a safe area. They then stayed by her side until they could safely bring her down to street level.

As for the crashed vehicle, firefighters did not have to extricate the occupants, but they had to remove the hybrid vehicle from the building. Afterwards, firefighters kept an eye on the vehicle to prevent any risk of re-ignition.

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surinenglish National Police vehicle crashes into a house in Valencia, causing a fire

National Police vehicle crashes into a house in Valencia, causing a fire