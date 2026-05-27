Murcia town residents startled by 'loose tiger'

LV 27/05/2026 a las 16:04h.

The Molina de Segura Local Police (Murcia) received several calls from concerned residents about a "dangerous animal" in the streets on Monday. Others described it as "some strange creature".

The police immediately went to the location in question, aware of the possible risks of encountering "a potentially dangerous dog or something even more exotic".

To their surprise, the "animal" in question was a stuffed tiger.

The Local Police joked about the situation on their social media: "An XXL-sized stuffed tiger. Luckily, no one was injured, although several residents had racing pulses."

Many others joined the humorous comments on social media, with some saying that "there's still time until 28 December", when Spaniards play practical jokes on each other.

"This one doesn't look like he's going to attack anyone or eat" and "Someone needs reading glasses" were some of the comments.