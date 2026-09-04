Barcelona mother arrested after dead baby found in bag

The Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police) arrested on Thursday a 33-year-old mother for her alleged link to her baby's death in Barcelona ... province. The baby's body was found on Wednesday, in a bag on the landing of a block of flats in the town of Sant Adrià de Besós.

The police have not provided any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the child's death and the investigation is still ongoing.

The police have not clarified whether the woman in custody is under investigation for an alleged homicide or whether the cause of death was accidental.

A woman who was cleaning one of the large blocks of flat in the La Mina area found the baby at 1pm on 2 September. She encountered a bloodstained bin bag containing the baby's remains.

Upon arrival, the police proceeded to guard the body until its removal and remained in the area for several hours.

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