More than 40 migrant camps, cars and containers set on fire in Ceuta early on Friday

The Ceuta fire brigade described the early hours of this Friday as a "terrible night", during which it had to respond to several fires in ... a total of 42 migrant shacks in the Naves del Tarajal settlement, eight vehicles and four containers in different parts of the city.

Firefighters and emergency services personnel arrived at the scene shortly after 11pm. It took them almost two hours to bring the flames under control.

No injuries were reported, although the families who were asleep in the settlement had to evacuate.

The fire did not reach the homes of local residents or public buildings such as the Príncipe Felipe and Reina Sofía schools.

During the early hours of the morning, fires also broke out in eight vehicles on Calle Francisco Javier Sauquillo, next to the El Conertín nursery, in the IES Abyla primary school car park and in the city centre.

Local Police and military personnel arrived in the early hours of the morning at the migrant camps in the Tarajal warehouses to assist the fire and rescue service. (Reduán / Efe)

The fire service also attended to incidents involving four containers on fire, two of them in Los Rosales and the other two in the Juan Carlos I area.

The authorities have not yet identified the perpetrators.

In addition to these incidents, another fire broke out in a wooded area near the Trampolín beach and the CETI (temporary immigrant reception centre) at around 6pm on Thursday.

It was smaller in scale and brought under control within a few minutes. As with the fire at the Tarajal warehouses, the authorities have not yet reported who is responsible.

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