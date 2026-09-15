Spanish police arrest member of 'The Com' child exploitation and extortion criminal gang in Asturias

The National Police have arrested an alleged member of a nihilistic violent extremist and child exploitation group 'The Com' in the town of Avilés in ... Asturias.

The investigation began in March when the police suspected a Spanish national of sexual exploitation of children. The suspect, who is now in custody, is also believed to have had financial contact with a former US Navy officer accused of several serious offences, including possession of child pornography and orchestrating acts of child torture and sextortion.

The US soldier was a member of the nihilistic group 'Greggy's Cult', the direct precursor to '764', which is part of the 'The Com' network.

According to the National Police, nihilistic violent extremism is a new and emerging threat. Its most prominent example is 'The Com': a decentralised, hybrid and complex online community made up of a multitude of groups, the best known of which is '764'.

Some countries treat '764' as a terrorist organisation. It encourages, promotes and facilitates child exploitation and the extortion of minors with a single aim: the glorification of violence, dehumanisation and the destabilisation of society through the creation of public alarm.

The illegal activities taking place within this community include cyberattacks, the production and distribution of child pornography, extortion, incitement to self-harm and even suicide and the promotion of terrorist activities such as mass shootings.

The National Police are participating in Europol's Compass project, an international initiative launched in January 2025 and led by the ECTC (the European Centre for Counter Terrorism), with the aim of promoting international collaboration and cooperation in the fight against this dangerous extremist and violent network.

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