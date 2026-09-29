Spain sets out measures in new housing decree: two-year extension of tenancy agreements and ban on evictions until 2030

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday two royal decrees to tackle the housing crisis. Given the importance of these measures, the government has asked parliament ... to hold an extraordinary plenary session this Friday to ratify both decrees immediately.

Protection for vulnerable groups

Suspension of evictions until 2030: The scope of social protection is extended to prevent the eviction of vulnerable individuals and families.

A crackdown on speculation

Ban on vulture funds until 2028: Large investment funds will not be able to buy flats.

Adjustments to holiday rentals

Strict regulation of short-term and room-by-room lettings to prevent them from being used as a means of circumventing the tenancy law.

Contract extensions

Two-year extension to current tenancy agreements: All current tenancies due to expire before 31 December 2028 will be extended for a further two years on the same terms.

Contract retention guarantees

Automatic renewal of tenancies: Included in the second royal decree-law, this measure aims to provide tenants with ongoing stability in their homes.

Access the broad Spain national news archive