One dead and at least four injured after being hit by vehicle during Three Kings parade in Spain Eyewitnesses said that a tractor pulling a float in the parade lost control and ran into a group of people in the Seville municipality of Marchena

One person has died and at least four others have been injured, one seriously, in an accident that happened this Thursday afternoon, 5 January, during the Three Kings parade in the Seville municipality of Marchena.

The accident happened at 8.15pm in the Plaza de San Andrés. Several people called the 112 Andalucía emergency number to raise the alarm that a tractor participating in the parade had lost control and had run over a group in its path.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle unhooked from one of the floats as it passed through the square and careered downhill until it crashed into a wall, which was what stopped it.

The 112 Andalucía service has confirmed that there is one deceased and at least four injured, one of them seriously, but the ages of the victims have not been disclosed at the moment.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Local Police and health workers at the event rushed to the scene to to help with the rescue and first aid efforts. At the moment they are still at the scene assisting the victims.