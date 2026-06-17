Man's body found in house refrigerator in Castellón

J. Martínez 17/06/2026 a las 13:19h.

The National Police found on Tuesday the body of a man inside a refrigerator in a house in the Valencian city of Castellón, while searching for a sexual assault suspect.

The police discovered the human remains when they went to the home of a man who had been reported for a sexual offence.

After verifying that the suspect has another address in the town of Peñiscola, the National Police requested collaboration from the Guardia Civil. Several patrols went to the second home, where the individual's mother resides.

When the first officers arrived, the woman told them that her son was with her and that he was very anxious and threatening to take his own life.

Upon seeing the Guardia Civil, the man tried to escape. He barricaded himself in the attic. The police spoke with him and managed to get him to surrender after he had ingested some pills. The police took him to a health centre.

The police are now investigating whether the body in the Castellón home belongs to a relative who may have lived with the sexual assault suspect.

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