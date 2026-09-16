Man gored in the chest during bull festival near Madrid

Natalia Penza 16/09/2026 a las 15:41h.

A 58-year-old man was gored in the chest by a bull after losing his footing as he tried to climb over a fence to safety at a festival on Sunday.

The man fell to the ground as the animal charged him and collapsed without moving in the spot where he was horned.

Other revellers had to drag him under the barrier by his feet as the bull appeared to go for him a second time.

The Spaniard, identified only by his first name of Manuel, received emergency medical assistance at a nearby bullring before being airlifted to hospital “very seriously injured".

The drama happened on the last running of the bulls event, known locally as an ‘encierro’, at an annual festival in Navalcarnero about 20 miles south-west of Madrid.

Confirming his hospitalisation, a spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said: “A 58-year-old man has been seriously injured after being gored during the running of the bulls in Navalcarnero.

“He had a wound to the left hemithorax. He underwent surgery in the bullring.

“Medical personnel transported him by helicopter to hospital.”

Previous events

In September 2022 a 30-year-old man died after being gored by a bull at the same festival.

Earlier this month a woman was gored to death at another festival in the village of Ayna in the province of Albacete around 220 miles south-east of Navalcarnero.

The unnamed 64-year-old woman, who hailed from Catalonia, had been visiting the area with her husband.

Footage of the sickening 5 September incident showed her waving on the fighting bulls and steers let loose on the streets as they headed towards the spot where she was standing.

At first they appeared to be moving past her as she ran back in the direction they had come from before the animal that killed her stopped and gored her and continued to plunge one of its horns into her as she lay helpless on the ground.

One of the bystanders made a desperate attempt to stop the attack before it claimed her life.

Mexico

Last month two people were killed and 11 injured in a gory Mexican version of Pamplona’s famous running of the Bulls festival.

The casualties included a woman who was tossed up in the air by one of the half-tonne animals set loose in the streets.

Horror footage showed her being horned in the face and left at the mercy of the bull in Huamantla in the state of Tlaxcala, around 100 miles east of Mexico City.

One of the men believed to have lost his life was filmed being attacked before witnesses to the goring dragged him away.

The number of fatalities rose to two after it was confirmed on August 24 two days after the event a second man had died in hospital.

Luis Xolocotzi Ramirez, 57, had suffered a skull fracture and gore injury to his chest and had been taken to a specialist hospital by air ambulance.

The first man who died was named as 29-year-old Juan Manuel Filomeno Herrera.

Twenty-one fighting bulls were released as part of the event, called the Huamantlada 2026 and considered the largest of its kind in the world.

The deaths were the first for eight years.

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