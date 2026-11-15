Major companies join forces to promote ten agreements and boost Spain's competitiveness

A group of major companies from various sectors and fields of activity with a presence in Spain have come together to promote ten agreements aimed ... at strengthening the country's competitiveness over the next decade. The initiative aims to create a forum for shared reflection on the capabilities Spain needs to strengthen in order to capitalise on the economic and social opportunities of the coming years.

The document identifies ten strategic areas: agile institutions, talent, housing, health and care, demographics, integration and attracting talent, productivity, investment, strategic capabilities, an intergenerational vision and cooperation.

The participating companies believe that the acceleration of technology, the development of artificial intelligence, demographic changes, the energy transition and the new geopolitical landscape are transforming the conditions under which economies compete. Faced with these challenges, they argue for the need to pool capabilities and adopt a long-term perspective in order to strengthen Spain's position.

Among the priorities set out in the document is the promotion of talent and education, through closer links between vocational training, higher education and lifelong learning. The aim is to adapt workers' skills to the needs of an increasingly digitalised economy shaped by artificial intelligence.

The proposal also focuses on productivity and business growth, with the aim of enabling more companies to grow, innovate, expand internationally and adopt new technologies. Added to this are investments in energy, artificial intelligence, data, computing, cybersecurity, telecommunications and critical infrastructure and services, which are considered key to the country's strategic autonomy.

In the social sphere, the agreements cover issues such as access to housing, the ageing population, health and care, as well as the integration and attraction of talent. They also propose incorporating an intergenerational perspective into the decisions that will shape Spain's future.

Cooperation as the cornerstone of the initiative

The tenth agreement identifies cooperation as a competitive advantage. The companies believe that identifying common interests can help foster a broader debate on the factors that will determine the country's ability to compete.

The initiative does not aim to establish definitive solutions for each of the challenges, but rather to create a forum for dialogue that allows different perspectives to be incorporated and agreements to be reached that can be sustained over time.

The participants have set up the competitividad2035.com website, through which new companies, organisations and individuals can join the project.

The document proposes that these objectives be supported by a working methodology based on assessments, measurable targets, indicators, responsible parties, resources, timetables and evaluations. Its proponents hope that this initiative will serve as a starting point for broadening collaboration between organisations and helping to generate prosperity in Spain over the coming years.

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