Italian cooking workshops in Malaga: learn to make fresh pasta, pizza and focaccia at SAN (Sabor a Nápoles)

SUR in English Málaga 12/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:07h.

SAN (Sabor a Nápoles) has become one of Malaga's leading restaurants for authentic Italian food. Thanks to his skill and talent, chef Francesco Mastantuoni brings the rich flavours of Neapolitan cooking to his diners’ tables. His approach is creative and dynamic: rather than settle into a formula, Francesco keeps surprising his loyal customers with new dishes and initiatives that promote knowledge of Italian food and its many links with Spanish cuisine.

Francesco trained in hospitality at the prestigious Ippolito Cavalcanti school in Naples. He has worked in kitchens in Italy (Naples, Rome and the island of Elba) and abroad in London, where he honed his craft.

He also acts as an ambassador for Italian cuisine in Malaga. SAN belongs to RIAE (Ristoranti Italiani Autentici all’Estero, or Authentic Italian Restaurants Abroad), a group attached to the FIPE (Federazione Italiana Pubblici Esercizi, the Italian Federation of Public Establishments). “RIAE played a very important role in 2025 in getting Italian cuisine recognised as UNESCO heritage,” Francesco explains.

SAN is now taking this educational work a step further with a series of workshops in which Francesco will share his method and tips for making fresh pasta, pizzas and sourdough focaccias.

A session to learn about and enjoy Italian cooking

On Mondays from 7 to 10pm, the chef will run a fresh pasta and pizza workshop at the restaurant. In a relaxed session, Francesco will reveal the keys to making dishes with the quality and flavour that define his cooking. Participants will learn to make pasta such as gnocchi, ravioli and scialatielli, as well as pizzas and sourdough focaccias. The workshop costs 40 euros and includes a tasting of the dishes made, a drink and a certificate of participation.

The next workshop will be held on 23 November. You can register on the restaurant’s website.

The links between Italian and Spanish cooking

The connection between Neapolitan and Malaga food culture was one of the things that encouraged Francesco to settle in the city. “From the start I was captivated by the beauty of the Costa del Sol, its people and their way of life, which is so similar to Naples in many ways, such as the slow pace for enjoying life, the culture, the art and a long, ancient history that has led them to share some historical events,” he says.

The chef has studied the cooking history of both countries in depth and now shares his knowledge of the connection between the two culinary traditions in a workshop called ‘Similarities between Italian and Spanish cooking’. “With this initiative, we show people how dishes from each country start from the same base and then take different paths according to the influences of each place, until they become two different recipes that are equally tasty,” Francesco explains.

In this workshop, the chef looks with participants at the similarities and differences between closely related dishes from each cuisine. They include paella and risotto alla pescatora, Antequera’s porra and Florentine pappa al pomodoro, and potaje de patatas (potato stew) and Neapolitan pasta e patate.

Through this educational work, SAN is broadening its identity to become a genuine centre for learning about and enjoying Italian food.

More information:

Address: C/ Victoria, nº 81, Distrito Centro, 29012. Málaga.

Phone: +34 605 60 68 34

Website: www.saboranapoles.es

Instagram: @san__saboranapoles