Madrid mother arrested for leaving toddler in stroller while partying

CPS 18/05/2026 a las 14:33h.

The police in Madrid arrested on 10 May a 36-year-old woman of Ecuadorian origin for abandoning her two-year-old son in a stroller in the middle of the street while out partying with friends.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, at around 5.30am. The municipal police received a report from a local resident, who said that there was a toddler in a stroller, alone in the middle of the street.

Upon arrival, the police found several beer cans in the stroller's basket. They confirmed that the boy was unharmed.

At one point, a woman, clearly under the influence of alcohol, appeared at the scene. She said she would call the mother, who was a relative of hers.

When the mother appeared, she told the police that she had thought the child was in someone else's care, although her account is inconsistent. The police arrested her for child abandonment.

According to their estimates, the child may have been unsupervised for approximately two hours.