Madrid housing protest participant arrested after threatening camp organiser with knife

C. P. S. Madrid 19/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:45h.

The National Police arrested early on Friday one of the housing protesters camping in Madrid's Puerta del Sol after he allegedly threatened one of the organisers with a knife.

The 61-year-old man was arrested at 2.30am. According to a report by ABC newspaper, a young woman camping at the site was heading towards what appeared to be the start of a fight when she saw the coordinator running between the tents because the suspect, who had thrown a beer at her, was chasing her with a knife.

The incident allegedly began when the coordinator approached the detainee because of the loud noises he was making.

The National Police arrived at the scene and searched for the knife, which they couldn't find. They searched the detainee and seized hashish from him. For the time being, he remains in police custody.

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