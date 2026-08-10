Lithuanian fugitive attacks Alicante police in an attempt to evade arrest

The National Police in Alicante have arrested a 44-year-old Lithuanian fugitive wanted by the authorities in the Baltic state for drug-trafficking. The ... man faces 15 years in prison.

At the time of his arrest, the man was driving a stolen vehicle. He presented another person's identification documents. The police, however, quickly discovered his actual identity and found out that he was under a European arrest warrant for drug-trafficking.

The Lithuanian authorities caught him with 1,500 grams of methamphetamine back in 2017. The European arrest warrant came into force in 2023.

Following his arrest and transfer to the station in Alicante, the fugitive attacked and injured several police officers in an attempt to escape.

In addition to document forgery and drug-trafficking, the police charged the suspect with assault on a law enforcement officer and bodily harm.

The court is now in charge of his extradition.

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