Navarre police arrest at least eight people in connection with attack on group of soldiers during World Cup final

The police in the region of Navarre arrested on Tuesday eight people suspected of having assaulted a group of soldiers at a bar in the ... town of Berriozar on 19 July (the World Cup final).

According to reports by Diario de Navarra, the arrests in question took place at homes in Berriozar and in the Txantrea area of Pamplona.

According to the bar's CCTV footage, the assault lasted 15 seconds. "The CCTV footage shows that everything happened in that brief span of time. You can see how they all arrive from the area around the Decathlon in Berriozar and how they leave everything in a right mess," one of the witnesses said a few hours after the assault.

"Fortunately, I haven't suffered any injuries, but seven of my colleagues were taken to hospital for a medical examination. Two of them have more serious injuries and the rest have minor injuries," he said.

"One of them was struck on the head with a metal bar and had to have five staples put in," he explained. He also suffered injuries to several ribs.

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