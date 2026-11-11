Spain's King and Queen offer their support to Urda victims and families at funeral amid calls for resources to prevent another tragedy

Grief, remembrance and emotion filled the Toledo Cathedral on Tuesday, as it held a funeral mass to bid farewell to the 69 people killed in ... the Urda train crash on Tuesday.

In the presence of the King and Queen of Spain, who offered their support to the victims, as well as members of the government and the opposition, though without Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chaves said that the tragedy has left society with "a grief that is difficult to come to terms with".

Cerro Chaves reminded the victims that they are not alone, but he warned that unity and solidarity "must also translate into a firm commitment" and pointed out that, in the face of this terrible accident, "it is valid to demand that the causes be clarified, that those responsible be held accountable, that the victims' families receive justice and that all necessary measures be taken to ensure that a tragedy such as the one we have suffered never happens again".

The ceremony began shortly after 7pm, when King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were welcomed by the archbishop and other ecclesiastical dignitaries at the Cathedral's monumental Puerta de los Reyes, which is celebrating its 800th anniversary this year. Half an hour earlier, the bells had begun a rhythmic and stirring toll for the dead.

Inside, some 150 relatives of the victims waited, along with those injured in the disaster, some with arms in slings, neck braces or bandages, members of the emergency services who had taken part in the rescue efforts, officials and hundreds of residents of Toledo.

Many others had to remain outside, from where they watched the guests arrive, cheered the king and queen on their arrival and were able to follow the mass on their mobile phones.

Without Pedro Sánchez

With three days to go before the start of the election campaign, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was the notable absentee from the mass. The PM had justified his absence by stating that he had not attended religious events following similar disasters, although he was present, for example, at the mass by the Pope at the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona during his official visit to Spain in June.

Representing the government were First Deputy Prime Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Defence Margarita Robles, Minister of Education Milagros Tolón, who was formerly mayor of Toledo, and Minister of Health Mónica García.

The leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, also travelled to the capital of Castilla-La Mancha, as did all the regional presidents, with the exception of those from Asturias, the Basque Country and Castilla y León.

The people of Urda, the small town in La Mancha that rallied to help following the accident, played a prominent role in the ceremony: 69 parishioners from the town began the ceremony by carrying candles in memory of the deceased, which they placed at the foot of the statue of Cristo de la Vera Cruz de Urda.

This is the first time since 1596 that the statue has left the town in Toledo for a religious ceremony. It had only done so on one previous occasion, to be restored in Valencia following the Civil War.

The families were represented by Ana Benítez, sister of 38-year-old victim David, who lost his life while travelling in the first carriage of the AVE when it collided with the stationary Iryo train near Urda.

There are many stories surrounding this accident, such as that of Iván Romano, a police officer who had just become a father; or that of Toñi Barba, who was travelling on the AVE and whose daughters had given her a trip to Seville to celebrate the retirement of her husband Antonio, who survived; or that of 36-year-old Antonio Acedo, a senior AVE train driver who loved his job.

"We know that behind every life taken there is a love story, a family, plans, hopes and so many shared moments that are now just memories. There are hugs that have been left unshared, words that could not be spoken and absences that are hard to fill. We do not have enough words to ease such suffering," Cerro Chaves said.

To date, 27 people injured in the accident remain in hospital. The archbishop also spoke of them: "We are concerned about your pain, your health and also the emotional scars that such a traumatic experience can leave."

At the end of the ceremony, the king and queen spent more than 45 minutes greeting and embracing the family members present, stopping to pay their respects to each one.

While the choir continued to sing, outside the Cathedral a downpour dispersed the crowd that had gathered to pay tribute to the victims of the second rail disaster this year.

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