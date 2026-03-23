Spanish court upholds Consumer Affairs' decision to fine Airbnb 64 million euros for illegal listings

Lucía Palacios Madrid Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:18 Share

The High Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has rejected Airbnb's request to temporarily dismiss the fine that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs imposed in December 2025. The company will have to pay more than 64 million euros for illegal listings.

Specifically, Consumer Affairs found irregularities in more than 65,122 ads, which had already been withdrawn in July 2025.

This is the third judicial setback for Airbnb in Spain in barely a year. In May last year, the TSJM forced the platform to remove 5,800 ads, then it did the same with another 34,728 ads in September.

Among the main offences, the ministry points out that Airbnb allowed the publication of accommodation without a tourist licence or with incorrect information. Other accommodation ads did not provide correct information about who was behind the advert, which constitutes misleading advertising.

The report includes some other sanctions: failure to properly report the identity of the hosts, failure to cooperate with the authorities during the investigation and failure to comply with certain orders issued during the process.

The ministry has calculated the fine on the basis of the profit made by Airbnb while those advertisements were active.

Airbnb has appealed the fine, but the most recent decision of the TSJM dismisses the appeal and the platform will no longer be able to defer payment, although it still has the option of lodging a new appeal before the same judicial body.