Judicial investigation opened into death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

Gerard Couzens 04/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:23h.

Court officials in Tenerife have confirmed that an investigating magistrate will open a formal judicial inquiry into the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his fatal collision during Monday's Segunda División match against FC Andorra.

The 30-year-old forward passed away at 8am on Tuesday at Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria University Hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, after suffering a fatal neurological decline overnight. De Miguel had gone into cardiac arrest on the pitch in the 97th minute of the game after receiving a severe blow to the chest from Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, who was sent off for the challenge.

A court source in the Canary Islands clarified that the judicial proceeding is a mandatory legal requirement triggered by non-natural deaths, rather than an indication of pending criminal charges against the goalkeeper.

"Any death not resulting from natural causes, referred to as a 'forensic death,' whether due to an accident or other factors, automatically triggers a judicial investigation, which is the case here," the source stated, describing the event as "an accidental collision on the playing field."

Legal experts indicate that Owono is expected to avoid criminal prosecution, though he faces a lengthy sporting ban from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). It remains unconfirmed whether De Miguel's family will pursue private legal action. Owono is reportedly seeking to speak directly with De Miguel's relatives -including his partner María and one-year-old daughter Carla, who were present in the stadium - before issuing a public statement.

CD Tenerife released a second statement expressing their grief: "Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats, and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda... We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire 'tinerfeñismo' community."

FC Andorra also released a statement stating they were "heartbroken and devastated," extending their deepest condolences to De Miguel's family, teammates, and CD Tenerife.