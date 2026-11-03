CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda dies aged 30 following pitch collision

Natalia Penza 03/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:33h.

Spanish football has been plunged into mourning following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda, who passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning after sustaining severe injuries during a Segunda División match against FC Andorra on Monday.

The 30-year-old forward died at 8am at the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria University Hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, after his condition deteriorated neurologically overnight. CD Tenerife officially confirmed his passing in an emotional statement issued just after 9.30am.

"Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats, and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the Canary Islands club stated. "There are no words of comfort, there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sorrow. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire 'tinerfeñismo' community."

The fatal incident occurred in the 97th minute of Monday's league match between CD Tenerife and FC Andorra. De Miguel suffered a catastrophic blow to the chest from rival goalkeeper Jesús Owono near the halfway line, causing him to collapse unconscious and go into cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Emergency paramedics treated De Miguel for over ten minutes in front of a stunned crowd before stabilising him, restoring his pulse in an ambulance, and rushing him to intensive care. The referee, Manuel Ángel Pérez, suspended the match with the score tied at 2-2.

Owono was shown a red card for the challenge. Realising the severity of the situation as players called for medical staff, the Andorra goalkeeper returned to the pitch to check on De Miguel before leaving the field.

Tributes have poured in across Spanish football. FC Andorra issued a statement saying they were "heartbroken and devastated," extending their deepest condolences to De Miguel's family and CD Tenerife. Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain forward Jesé Rodríguez also offered his support to the family prior to the tragedy being confirmed.

CD Tenerife confirmed that De Miguel's family expressed gratitude for the widespread support received while requesting complete privacy during this time.