The National Police in Barcelona province arrested on 17 November two individuals on suspicion of a jihadist terrorist offence. Both had previously been convicted of ... similar terrorist offences.

As part of this operation, the police carried out two house searches, during which they seized various items of computer equipment. Analysis of this material has confirmed that both detainees adhere to the most radical tenets of the terrorist organisation Islamic State.

Both individuals were arrested and convicted in 2023 for acts of a terrorist nature while they were minors. While serving their sentences, during which they reached the age of maturity, they allegedly got involved in this type of activity once again.

This recurrence and continued criminal behaviour indicated a specific, real and serious risk to national security, which is why they were arrested during a police operation in the province of Barcelona.

Following this operation, the National Police have now arrested three repeat offenders on charges of jihadist terrorism. The two most recent detainees have been remanded in custody.

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