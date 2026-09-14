Valencia attempted murder suspect jailed for stabbing woman

A man is in pre-trial detention for the attempted murder of a woman in her 40s in Carcaixent (Valencia) on 7 September. The woman ... remains in hospital.

According to sources, the court in Alzira has ordered the man's pre-trial detention in solitary confinement and without the possibility of bail.

Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the stabbing, which, had it not been for the intervention of the emergency services, would have resulted in the woman's death.

The victim remains in the ICU of Hospital Universitario Ribera de Alzira.

According to the sources, the suspect is charged with attempted murder, as he attacked his victim without giving her any chance to defend herself.

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