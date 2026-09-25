Valencia province investigates alleged racist group attack circulating on social media

The police in Valencia province are investigating a video circulating on social media that shows a group of young people in the town of Tavernes ... de la Valldigna allegedly assaulting a man on the basis of his race. "Kill him, kill him," can be heard in the video.

According to sources, the video recording shows the entire incident, which will help the police identify the perpetrators. They have already identified and are due to arrest one of them.

The video shows how the group strike the victim with a glass object several times, before punching and kicking him all over the body, including the head. Some of the perpetrators appear to be underage.

Young women can be heard urging the assailants to stop attacking him. At one point, the man gets up and manages to walk away, but the group catch up with him and attack him again while constantly insulting him.

Condemnation by Tavernes town hall

The town hall of the Valencian municipality condemns "any form of violence, racism or xenophobia" in a statement on its social media accounts.

"Tavernes is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive town, where families from different backgrounds live together harmoniously," the statement notes. It highlights "a sense of community built up over many years, thanks to the work of a vibrant network of local organisations and volunteers".

The local authority says that this is an "isolated incident that does not reflect the spirit of community or the values of Vallera society". The town hall promises to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies. "Zero tolerance for violence, racism and xenophobia," the statement concludes.

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