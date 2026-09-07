Spain's bargain holiday scheme Imserso launches bookings in Andalucía

Spain's subsidised Imserso holiday programme for the 2026-2027 season goes on sale on 14 September for older residents of Andalucía (and on 15 ... September for non-priority applicants).

This year, Imserso has sent out a total of 2,938,156 letters to the 4,602,255 accredited beneficiaries throughout Spain. Once again, the sale will take place in stages, starting with those who have the highest score under the assessment system.

Beneficiaries will have to pay between 25 and 55 euros as a deposit to secure their place.

The amount varies depending on the type of trip: 55 euros during the high season, 40 for all others trips, such as coastal holidays, and 25 euros for provincial capital cities, regardless of the season.

Meanwhile, those eligible for the flat-rate fare of 50 euros will have to pay 15 euros to confirm their booking, regardless of the destination or the time of year they are travelling.

The deposit can be paid via the websites of the successful bidders or through the travel agency. Payment must be made within five working days of the booking confirmation. Otherwise, the booking will be cancelled and re-offered to other interested parties.

The remainder of the trip's cost has to paid at a later date, no later than 45 days before the departure date.

How to make a booking

Official sales and bookings begin on 14 September 2026 (for priority customers as determined by the region). Beneficiaries who have received the letter will be able to book their journeys via the following channels:

- Online: via the official website of the successful bidders (booking centre). To do this, you will need to enter the four-digit code in the accreditation letter.

- In person: by visiting one of the authorised partner travel agencies. In this case, you simply need to show your ID card.

Imserso offers holidays on the coast of mainland Spain, trips to the Balearic and Canary Islands and a range of options for cultural and nature breaks, visits to provincial capitals and trips to Ceuta and Melilla.

The option to travel with a pet under certain conditions remains.

The programme is open to residents of Spain who meet the criteria set by Imserso. Beneficiaries include public sector pensioners, widow's pensioners over the age of 55, over-60s receiving other benefits and people insured under or receiving benefits from the Social Security system who have reached the age of 65.

In addition, Spanish nationals living abroad and returning emigrants who are pensioners under public social security schemes are also eligible to take part.

Imserso also allows participants to travel accompanied by their spouse, civil partner or a person with whom they have a stable cohabiting relationship, even if that person does not meet the requirements to be a direct beneficiary.

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