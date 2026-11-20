Natalia Penza 20/11/2026 Actualizado a las 20:16h.

A human skull and foot have been found inside a lift shaft in a holiday hotspot in Ibiza.

The macabre discovery was made at a building near the seafront in the party resort San Antonio.

Local Police sealed the spot where the gory remains were found before specialist investigators from the Guardia Civil were mobilised to carry out a site inspection and take them away for further analysis.

The building is in a street called Carrer del General Balanzat which links the seafront to an area near the West End which is a massive party area for British holidaymakers.

The skull and foot are understood to have been discovered on Thursday night.

There was a lot of police activity at the scene on Friday morning and midday.

It was not immediately clear how long the human remains might have lain undiscovered.

Town hall sources have confirmed the discovery but neither their Local Police officers nor the Guardia Civil, who are now trying to determine who the body parts belong to, have yet made any comment.

One local source described the area where the find had occurred as being in a “closed-off alleyway” with a metal gate providing access to the building’s entrance.

An ATM well-used by tourists lies behind one of the police tapes used to seal off the spot.

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