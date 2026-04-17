Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Property

Housing prices in countryside spiral out of control with 100% increases in three years

According to the study, this phenomenon points to the arrival of new residents who are driving up the value of properties that were previously almost unsaleable

Ana Cantero

Madrid.

Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:27

Real estate platform pisos.com has published an analysis showing price increases of over 100 per cent in three years in some parts of the country, many of them located in rural areas.

The most notable case is Villena (Alicante), with an increase of 135.51 per cent. According to the study, this phenomenon points to the arrival of new residents who, displaced from more expensive areas, are driving up in a few years the value of properties that were previously almost unsaleable.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British DJ duo confirmed for Dreambeach Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Costa del Sol freak accident: car thief runs out of fuel and gets killed by lorry
  3. 3 Popular Nerja beauty spot to remain closed for fourth summer
  4. 4 Malaga investigation discovers trap behind murder of man found wrapped in sack in reservoir
  5. 5 Winter storms create spectacular blossom display in Malaga
  6. 6 Malaga fines almost 12,000 drivers in first two months of the Low Emission Zone
  7. 7 Malaga metro workers call off Thursday strike
  8. 8 Malaga launches subsidies for young people to get driving licence: deadlines and requirements

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Housing prices in countryside spiral out of control with 100% increases in three years

Housing prices in countryside spiral out of control with 100% increases in three years