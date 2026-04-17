Housing prices in countryside spiral out of control with 100% increases in three years

Ana Cantero Madrid. Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:27 Share

Real estate platform pisos.com has published an analysis showing price increases of over 100 per cent in three years in some parts of the country, many of them located in rural areas.

The most notable case is Villena (Alicante), with an increase of 135.51 per cent. According to the study, this phenomenon points to the arrival of new residents who, displaced from more expensive areas, are driving up in a few years the value of properties that were previously almost unsaleable.