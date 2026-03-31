Suspected homophobic attack on secondary school teacher in Mallorca by pupils

Teachers and staff at IES Baltasar Porcel denounce a homophobic attack by several pupils against one of the school's teachers.

M. Casallo Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 11:57 Share

A teacher at IES Baltasar Porcel secondary school in Andratx (Mallorca) has been the victim of a homophobic attack by some pupils, according to a statement released by the school's faculty on social media. The teachers expressed their "strongest condemnation" and "deep outrage" at the recent incident that, so they claim, is not an isolated case.

In their formal complaint, the teachers warn that this incident is part of a broader pattern of disrespectful behaviour that has persisted for some time. "We are tired of being on the receiving end of insults, threats, slurs and displays of contempt that, far from being the exception, have become all too commonplace," they state. In their view, this normalisation of disrespect is "deeply worrying and totally unacceptable".

The statement stresses that this is not merely an isolated attack on one individual, but a structural problem. Hateful and discriminatory behaviour, whether motivated by homophobia, racism, xenophobia, sexism or other forms of intolerance, they state, "directly harms people's dignity and erodes the basic principles of coexistence" in a democratic society.

In this regard, the faculty insists that what happened reflects a widespread reality in schools and is also present in other social spheres. "This persistence shows that we are facing a deep-rooted and collective problem", they warn.

Beyond this immediate condemnation, teachers are calling for a sustained increase in social awareness and demanding a "clear, decisive and effective" response from the relevant authorities and institutions. This response must guarantee the protection of victims and act firmly against any form of discrimination.

The teachers have also expressed their support and solidarity with the teacher concerned and reaffirmed their commitment to an education based on respect, diversity and dignity. "When they attack one of us, they attack us all", they concluded, further warning of the impact that this type of behaviour can have on peer relationships.

The educational inspection department, part of the regional education ministry for the Balearic Islands, has already been informed of the situation and has activated the corresponding protocols. On Monday, an inspector visited the school to assess the situation.