Immigration
Spain's Interior Ministry identifies over 2,000 migrant children in Ceuta since 30 July
The new figures show an increase of 272 young people compared with the latest figures of the Interior Ministry
The National Police have identified a total of 2,168 foreign minors in Ceuta since the influx on 30 July.
This is 272 more young ... people compared to the last update of the Interior Ministry from five days ago.
During the meeting between the government delegation, the National Police and the Guardia Civil, the authorities prioritised the registration of underage migrants.
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The figure far exceeds the normal capacity of the reception system for foreign minors in Ceuta, which stands at 29 places, with space to grow to 83 in emergency situations.
The system was already well above capacity prior to the mass border crossing in the last two days of July.
Ceuta has opened facilities, including two schools, to cater for children at the request of the Ministry of Youth and Children, in response to overcrowding in the city's existing facilities.