Holiday jet lands in Lanzarote to find second plane on runway

Natalia Penza 30/09/2026 Actualizado a las 13:54h.

A packed holiday jet landed at Lanzarote Airport only to find another plane crossing the runway in front of it earlier this week.

The Ryanair flight from Dublin had only just touched down when a smaller Iberia Express plane appeared on the scene.

Fortunately the aircraft that had just landed veered off to the left and the one in its way came to a halt before the two planes got any closer and put tourists at risk with a collision.

The bizarre incident happened on Monday on runway 03 at Lanzarote Airport and involved Ryanair flight FR5910 and Iberia Express flight IB1502 which was bound for Madrid.

The Madrid-bound plane was scheduled to take off from runway 21.

The footage was published alongside the caption ‘Dangerous Operation’ by Lanzarote Webcam, which earlier this year posted footage of the moment the pilot of a UK holiday jet dramatically decided to abort his landing as he touched down at the busy island airport.

That footage showed the Jet2 flight LS11DF from Birmingham suddenly veering upwards after its tail almost touched the ground amid unconfirmed speculation heavy crosswinds could have been to blame.

A plane spotter responding to the latest incident claimed: “Clearly the control tower did not instruct the Iberia plane to hold short of 21, or the monitoring pilot didn’t acknowledge and adhere to an instruction to hold short.”

Another added: “Quite unusual to see, but didn't think it was a mistake at first.

“But now I think they should have waited until the first plane had left the runway.

“I’ve been spotting at Lanzarote for many years and sometimes you see a runway 21 takeoff in between the normal takeoffs on runway 03 for aircraft performance reasons.”

A third added: “I hope that pilot gets a bollocking from their airline. They have eyes?”

Another social media user wrote: “Will there be an accident investigation? I’m sure there must be.”