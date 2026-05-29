Haul of jewellery among items seized from ex-PM Zapatero in raid on his office last week

SUR Madrid 29/05/2026 a las 11:13h.

More details of the case against former PM José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and those around him have been made public this week. While last week an 88-page initial report from the inquiry judge had the former PSOE leader placed under formal investigation and his office and that of his daughters searched, this week saw the publication of the full report on the investigation, stretching to some 4,000 pages.

While a clearer picture of the supposed network of shell companies set up to move money around several countries, and from which Zapatero is alleged to have benefited personally, emerged, there was also striking new detail published about what had been found in the search of his professional office in central Madrid last week.

Among the items in the safe - which his long-serving secretary had reportedly been reluctant to open at first - was a huge haul of apparently expensive jewellery.

Using photographs carefully taken by investigators and distributed to the media, estimates from valuers said it could be worth from three to four million euros. What the origin is, especially of the more ornate pieces, and why it was in that safe has been debated all week.

(EFE)

Spokespeople for Zapatero said the jewellery was a mixture of gifts and items inherited by the former PM’s wife. They added that the items were not close to the value being speculated on.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged of a search last December of the home of the alleged frontman for the corrupt operation Zapatero is accused of secretly leading. At the property of Julio Martínez Martínez, 286,070 euros in cash was found hidden in strange places. This included 4,550 euros in a tartan travel bag in the living room; 25,000 euros in a plastic bag inside a sports backpack in the bathroom; 49,900 euros in a paper bag in the bathroom; 10,000 euros inside a golf bag; 50,000 euros behind a radiator; and 50,000 euros inside five envelopes marked with Chinese characters, among other places.

Zapatero continues to deny any wrongdoing through his spokespeople. The appointment to appear before the judge has been moved back to 17-18 June.