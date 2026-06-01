Hacker arrested in Granada after leaking personal data of state officials

SV 01/06/2026 a las 14:35h.

Spain’s National Police have arrested a suspect accused of publishing the personal data of staff across some of the country’s most sensitive state institutions.

The targeted organisations include INCIBE (the national cybersecurity institute), the public prosecution service, the National Security Council, the National Police, the Civil Guard, the State Attorney's Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the tax agency.

Officers tracked the suspect down to the province of Granada, where they raided his home and seized computer and technological equipment. Specialised cybercrime units are currently analysing the devices.

The investigation was launched after police intercepted a massive data leak, which they said posed "an immediate risk to the safety and integrity of those affected and the institutions in question".

In an official statement, the National Police warned of the growing threat posed by mass releases of personal data, particularly when hackers target members of strategic state bodies.

Known in the cyber world as 'doxing', these malicious practices can be used to facilitate threats, extortion, or coordinated attacks against public officials and high-profile organisations.

"The operation remains open with the aim of clarifying the possible involvement of other individuals and completely dismantling the network," the police statement concluded.