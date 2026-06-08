Murcia grandmother wins court battle for contact rights with granddaughter despite father's objections

A maternal grandmother has won the right to maintain contact with her granddaughter after Spain’s Provincial Court of Murcia upheld an earlier ruling rejecting ... the child’s father’s appeal to remove or reduce the visiting arrangements.

The court confirmed that the grandmother may spend alternating weekends with the child, born in 2014, from Friday afternoon until the child returns to school on Monday, in addition to certain holiday periods and weekly telephone contact.

The decision endorses a ruling by the Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation No. 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz, which originally established the contact regime.

In its judgment, the court stated that "it is not possible to prevent children's right to contact with their grandparents solely because of a lack of understanding between them and their parents for various reasons".

Father's opposition

The father had argued that the grandmother’s request was effectively an extension of the mother’s visiting rights, which are restricted by a court order due to addiction problems. He also claimed there was an ongoing conflict between him and the maternal family.

The court rejected those arguments, stressing that the case concerned the grandmother alone and not the mother. It said there was no evidence that the grandmother was responsible for the mother’s situation or that she was attempting to alter the existing contact arrangements.

Judges also dismissed claims that she intended to circumvent the mother’s restricted contact, calling them speculation.

The ruling confirms that the child may leave the home with her grandmother and other maternal relatives, but never in the company of her mother. Any breach of this condition could lead to suspension of the grandmother’s visiting rights.

The court also noted that restrictions on a child’s relationships with grandparents or other relatives should not be imposed without justified cause. It highlighted the role of grandparents in maintaining family cohesion and transmitting values.

The child also has a younger maternal half-brother and an uncle living in the grandmother’s household.